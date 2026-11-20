ESPN's Football Power Index doesn't even rate Tennessee Tech, which tells its own story about Saturday's visitor to Starkville.

The Golden Eagles (9-2) compete at the FCS level, so FPI leaves them off its board entirely, while Mississippi State (4-6) sits 50th nationally with a rating of 4.0 ahead of Saturday's noon CT kickoff on SEC Network+.

Nov 7, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs fans cheer during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Such a rating means FPI views the Bulldogs as about four points better than an average FBS team on a neutral field. The Dimers model, updated Thursday, fills the gap by giving the Bulldogs a 99.2% chance to win. Tennessee Tech arrives after finishing its Southern Conference schedule at 6-2.

What the numbers say about Jeff Lebby's bowl hopes

Zooming out, CollegeFootballRatings projects Mississippi State to finish 5.1-6.9 and gives the Bulldogs a 14% chance of winning at Ole Miss. The translation is simple, since the computer treats Saturday as nearly a sure thing and the Egg Bowl as the real mountain to climb.

The bowl picture has changed in a big hurry, too, because Mississippi State only needed two victories in its last three games heading into the Auburn game. Now the Bulldogs need to win both remaining games to reach six wins. Ole Miss looms as the tougher test, as the Rebels rank 13th in FPI with a 17.6 rating.

What the numbers say about Jax Leatherwood

Where things get interesting is the other sideline. Tennessee Tech quarterback Jax Leatherwood entered last week with 26 touchdown passes against only four interceptions, then threw two more scores in a 38-31 loss to Mercer.

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Tennessee Tech quarterback Jax Leatherwood (12) throws during practice with the Golden Eagles at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, Tenn., Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee Tech won't arrive in Starkville short on confidence through the air, especially with receivers Tre' Holloway, Gabe Nunez and Eric Weatherly each topping 500 receiving yards before that game. He finished the Mercer game with 294 passing yards, bringing his season total to 2,923 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Beyond the passing game, the Golden Eagles haven't been held under 20 points in any game this season, and they were ranked No. 9 entering the Mercer setback. Their only other loss came by 24 points at Western Carolina in October. A program in its first year of Southern Conference play shouldn't be confused with a pushover, and running back M.J. Flowers, who had 655 rushing yards and seven touchdowns entering the Mercer game, gives the attack a second gear.

What the numbers say about Hudson Tucker

The heavy lifting on Tennessee Tech's defense starts with Hudson Tucker, a defensive lineman who leads the team with six sacks and eight tackles for loss. Linebackers Greg Turner III and Kaleb Brown add a sturdy second level, giving the front seven two productive tacklers.

Briarcrest’s Hudson Tucker (12) runs with the ball during the game between Briarcrest Christian School and Southwind High School in Memphis, Tenn., on September 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee Tech's front will have its hands full with running back Fluff Bothwell, who has 649 rushing yards at 4.8 yards per carry. The Bulldogs have also lost six straight games since opening the year 4-0, so the stakes are not reflected solely in the spread.

For all that firepower, the betting market sees a lopsided afternoon. Dimers' Thursday update lists Mississippi State as a 35.5-point favorite in its odds summary, with the total sitting at 58.5 and the Bulldogs at -3025 on the moneyline.

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