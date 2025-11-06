What the EA Sports simulation says about Georgia at Mississippi State
Before the Bulldogs in maroon face the Bulldogs in red, see how EA College Football 26 predicts the game will unfold.
In this story:
As we've done every week, we have simulated Mississippi State's game this week against Georgia using EA College Football 26.
Unlike we've done every week, there's no preamble because if you're a Mississippi State fan, this is has everything you want from a positive result to bad plays to complain about.
Check out the full video below, but keep in mind our simulation last week had Arkansas winning.
