Cowbell Corner

What the EA Sports simulation says about Georgia at Mississippi State

Before the Bulldogs in maroon face the Bulldogs in red, see how EA College Football 26 predicts the game will unfold.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Bulldogs won 38-35.
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Bulldogs won 38-35. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

As we've done every week, we have simulated Mississippi State's game this week against Georgia using EA College Football 26.

Unlike we've done every week, there's no preamble because if you're a Mississippi State fan, this is has everything you want from a positive result to bad plays to complain about.

Check out the full video below, but keep in mind our simulation last week had Arkansas winning.

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football