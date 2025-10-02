What the EA Sports simulation says about Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞-𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞-𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐧 is on tap for Mississippi State this weekend at Texas A&M!



This will be the third unique version of W-W-M that State has worn this century - and the first to feature the 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭 "𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞" logo.



📸: @HailStateFB#HailState🐶🏈 pic.twitter.com/96SRST1ffk