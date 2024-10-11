Cowbell Corner

No. 4 Mississippi State Rallies to Beat Georgia 2-1

Georgia became the second team to score a goal against Mississippi State this season, but still couldn't pull off the upset.

Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot Bully before the start of the game against the Louisville Cardinals in the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field.
ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia did something only one other team has done this season against Mississippi State: score a goal.

But Georgia wasn’t able to duplicate Wake Forest’s 2-1 win. Instead, Mississippi State rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit and won its 11th game of the season 2-1.

Mississippi State entered Thursday night’s game with the nation’s best defense that had allowed just one opponent to score all season. Georgia didn’t waste any time becoming the second team with Margie Detrizio scoring a goal just 80 seconds into the match.

Mississippi State’s equalizer didn’t come until the second half when Aitana Martinez-Montoya was awarded a penalty kick in the 53rd minute. She converted the penalty kick with a shot to the bottom right corner of the goal.

Ilana Izquierdo, a member of Columbia’s national team that competed in last summer’s Olympic games, put Mississippi State ahead in the 86th minute off an assist from Hannah Johnson.

The win improves Mississippi State’s record to 11-1-0 and 5-0 in SEC play. The No. 4 Bulldogs will return to action Sunday when they host Missouri. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on SECN+.

