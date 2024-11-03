What Went Right? Mississippi States Tops UMass
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State got its second win of the Jeff Lebby-era in a 45-20 victory against UMass. Unfortunately, if the sportsbooks and prognosticators are correct, it’ll be the Bulldogs’ last win of the season.
The Bulldogs will be underdogs in their final three games against No. 7 Tennessee, No. 25 Missouri and No. 19 Ole Miss. But if the Bulldogs can capitalize what they did well against the Minutemen, they may be able to get a third win and one of the year’s most-impactful wins.
Here are some things that went right for Mississippi State against UMass:
Mississippi State Offense: What went right?
Run game. UMass came to Davis Wade Stadium with a, surprisingly highly-ranked defense in total yards at No. 36 with 328 yards allowed per game and No. 6 passing defense. The Minutemen, however, rank No. 100 in rushing defense and the Bulldogs exploited that weakness to the tune of 241 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Mississippi State Defense: What went right?
Negative plays. The Bulldogs’ defense hadn’t recorded a sack their Sept. 28 game against then-No. 1 Texas. That was five weeks and four games ago, but that streak ended Saturday against UMass. Deonte Anderson and Kai McClendon combined for the defense’s first sack against the Minutemen and Ty Cooper got a solo sack later in the game.
Mississippi State Special Teams: What went right?
Kick returns. Davon Booth deserves a lot of credit for helping Mississippi State overcome the 10-0 deficit it faced after the first quarter. Booth took both of the kickoffs following UMass’s touchdown and field goal and put Bulldogs’ offense in good field position. The Bulldogs may still have been able to overcome the deficit, but Booth certainly made it easier.