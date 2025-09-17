Why a Northern Illinois upset against Mississippi State isn't likely
The upset threat Northern Illinois presents is real.
Does ESPN’s matchup predictor give Mississippi State a nearly 90 percent chance of winning? Yes.
Does Bill Connelly’s SP+ projections give the Bulldogs a 91 percent win probability? Yes.
Do most sportsbooks have Mississippi State as a three touchdown favorite? Yes.
So, how is Northern Illinois a legitimate threat to beat Mississippi State on Saturday? That question was answered yesterday and it still holds true.
The Huskies are going to run ball and the Bulldogs’ defense, while improved, has shown some susceptibility to rushing attacks this season.
But there are reasons why Mississippi State should be confident it’ll beat the Huskies and start 4-0. Here are those reasons.
This isn’t the 2024 Huskies
Nobody should need reminding that last year’s Northern Illinois upset No. 5 Notre Dame on the road. The Huskies also had a top 15 defense.
But most of those Huskies are on other teams now, including three now at Mississippi State.
Northern Illinois returns just five starters from last year’s team and has 48 newcomers that consists of 33 true freshmen and 15 transfers.
Holy Cross/Maryland aren’t Mississippi State
All due respect to those two teams, but they’re not at the level the Bulldogs are at (a year go would be different).
So, while the Huskies were able to successfully run the ball in their first two games, it’ll be a lot harder to do that against the Bulldogs.
If Mississippi State’s cornerbacks are able to lockdown their receivers without much help, the Bulldogs can load up the box to stop the run.
The Cowbells
Every coach leading a team into Davis Wade Stadium is asked about the cowbells and they all try to simulate the environment during practice.
The key word, though, is try because nothing can prepare you except a first-hand experience.
Remember Arizona State? They “tried” and failed.
Northern Illinois is trying to.
“I think this will be the loudest crowd atmosphere that we've played in,” Northern Illinois coach Thomas Hammock said. “We have incorporated the bells or the cowbells into the music. We put the speakers right behind the offense. We try to simulate it as best as possible.”
But Hammock also knows what they’re doing in practice isn’t good enough.
“We cannot simulate what we are going to experience,” Hammock said. “The best thing we can do is play as well as we can play and try to quiet the crowd as much as possible. If we can play well, then maybe we can quieten the crowd. If you don't play well, then I am sure they're going to be tremendously loud.”
Speed kills
Every team Mississippi State plays will get tested early if their defensive backs can keep up with Brenen Thompson, Jordan Mosley or Anthony Evans III.
SEC teams are more likely to have an answer. Does Northern Illinois have one? Arizona State didn’t.