Why Georgia will win its 900th game Saturday against Mississippi State
Eight college football programs have won at least 900 games and the list includes every blue blood, big time program you can think of.
Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and Nebraska all have at least 900 wins in their legendary histories.
With a win Saturday in Starkville, Georgia can add its name to that list and cement its status (if it’s not already) as one of the historically great college football programs of all time.
ICYMI: Three reasons why Mississippi State should feel confident against Georgia
Of course, Mississippi State would like to avoid that but there are two big reasons why the Bulldogs in maroon should be very worried about the Bulldogs in red.
They can run the ball
Georgia is averaging 184 rushing yards per game, which ranks sixth in the SEC and 41st amongst FBS teams. It has three players with at least 290 rushing yards and averages 4.4 yards per carry.
Chauncey Bowens and Nat Frazier are the leading running backs and quarterback Gunner Stockton is also running threat.
Georgia’s rushing attack doesn’t get much attention because its usually playing from behind, but it might not this week.
As has already been documented, Mississippi State’s defense struggles to stop the run. It’s giving up an average of 162.1 yards per game, which jumps to 182.6 against SEC opponents.
In fact, the only two teams this season not to rush for at least 100 yards are Alcorn State and Texas.
Georgia is coming to Davis Wade Stadium and all of its cowbells make it a loud place. A quick way to silence the bells is to run the ball on long drives and that’s what we can expect to see Georgia try to do.
And considering the success Arkansas had in a losing effort (239 yards), Georgia will be somewhat successful.
It’s Georgia
Georgia has enough talent to warrant a No. 5 ranking in the initial College Football Playoff rankings and continuously bring in recruiting classes ranked in the top 10 nationally.
It’s kind of like playing Alabama. Everybody expects Alabama to win because of how dominant it was. It’s the same thinking for Georgia, just with fewer national titles won.
It also shows up in how Georgia plays. They’ve had five come-from-behind wins this season and they’re the least penalized team in the SEC.
“They don't blink because it's programmed,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said. “That's what it is. That's what the program is. And (Kirby Smart) had incredible sustained success and there's just great belief inside those walls that regardless of what's gone on, they're going to find a way.”
It's a trait Mississippi State is starting to learn, as shown in games against Arizona State and Arkansas, but also has a ways to go (see Tennessee, Florida and Texas games).