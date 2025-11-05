Three reasons why Mississippi State should feel confident against Georgia
Mississippi State hosts No. 5 Georgia on Saturday after securing its first SEC win in nearly two years on the road against Arkansas.
And now Mississippi State has its sights set on a bigger goal: going to a bowl game. The Bulldogs need just one more win, but face ranked opponents the rest of the season.
Some upsets are easier to achieve than others and Georgia may actually represent the best chance for Mississippi State to get its sixth win.
That’s in part because of how close Mississippi State has come to beating other ranked teams (took both Tennessee and Texas into overtime) and Georgia consistently spotting opponents multiple touchdown leads.
Here are three more reasons why Mississippi State should feel confident about upsetting Georgia on Saturday.
Home Field Advantage
Among the many reasons why last week’s game was a must-win is to keep the advantage Mississippi State gets playing in the cowbell-fueled sensory deprivation chamber known as Davis Wade Stadium.
Before the win against Arkansas, Mississippi State was in danger of losing its fan support. Four consecutive losses, three in heart-breaking fashion had many fans ready to focus on basketball or baseball.
But Mississippi State won and that should keep the fan base invested and energized, which is what it needs to upset Georgia.
“We need it in a huge way,” coach Jeff Lebby said at his Monday press conference. “We need 60,000 shaking cowbells and having as rowdy of an atmosphere as there in the country. We got a top five football team coming into our place. It needs to be as electric an atmosphere as there is in college football.”
Big Play Offense
You’ll be hard-pressed to find another team with as many explosive, big plays than Mississippi State.
Mississippi State has 52 plays this season of 20 yards or more, including 15 touchdowns. Mississippi State leads the SEC in completed passing plays over 40-yards with 16, and ranks second in passes over 50-yards with six.
Georgia’s defense has only allowed 19 plays of at least 25 yards, including two touchdown passes over 70 yards.
Mississippi State’s ability to “score from far” gives it a chance in every game because it can score points at any time.
Last Season’s Game
A year ago, Mississippi State almost shocked the college football world, scoring 14 unanswered points to cut Georgia’s lead to one possession.
It was a surprise since Mississippi State was in the midst of one of its worst seasons and showed Lebby’s offense could be successful against Georgia.
Now, Mississippi State is better. Georgia is still Georgia, mostly, and the maroon-colored Bulldogs are a bigger threat to Georgia than a year ago.