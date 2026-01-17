Good news, bad news delivered to Mississippi State on portal window's last day
The final day for players to enter the only NCAA transfer portal window this offseason was Friday and plenty of coaches anxiously awaited for midnight.
Surprise, last-second departures are nothing new and Mississippi State wasn’t immune. But the good news Friday outweighs the bad.
Clarion Ledger’s Sam Sklar is reporting that starting center Canon Boone had his waiver for another year of eligibility granted on Friday.
That’s big win for Mississippi State. Boone started every game this season at center, playing 944 total, gave up five sacks and was penalized six times. But his experience (Boone’s collegiate career began in 2021) is what makes him valuable to a team starting a sophomore at quarterback.
The bad news Mississippi State received Friday was Ricky Johnson decided to enter the transfer portal.
Johnson played in all 13 games this season and even got a start against Texas. However, most of the passing went through Brenen Thompson and Anthony Evans III. Johnson ended the season with three catches for 17 yards.
In 2024 as a true freshman, Johnson played in four games and had two catches for nine yards against Arkansas.
Mississippi State Transfer Portal
Class Rankings
- On3/Rivals: No. 13
- 247Sports: No. 32
Incoming Bulldogs
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- OL Mario Nash (Florida State)
- CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)
- S Marcus Williams (Rice)
- OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)
- EDGE Amaree Williams (Florida State)
- OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)
- DE Gus Cordova (USC)
- TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)
- WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)
- OL Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma)
- OL DJ Chester (LSU)
- CB Kendel Dolby (Oklahoma)
- S Jardin Gilbert (LSU)
- OL Tyler Miller (LSU)
- DT Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)
- Ot Miles McVay (North Carolina)
Outgoing Bulldogs
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)
- WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- WR Anson Lewis
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)
- K Marlon Hauck
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball
- QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard
- WR Davian Jackson
- P Nathan Tiyce
- DT Kai McClendon
- CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)
- S Cyrus Reyes
- OL Luke Work (Missouri)
- RB Seth Davis
- OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)
- LB Montrell Chapman
- DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Alabama)
- CB DK McGruder
- CB Jayven Williams
- OL Zack Owens
- WR Ricky Johnson
DAWG FEED:
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.