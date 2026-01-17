Good news, bad news delivered to Mississippi State on portal window's last day

The final day for players to enter the only NCAA transfer portal window this offseason was Friday and plenty of coaches anxiously awaited for midnight.

Surprise, last-second departures are nothing new and Mississippi State wasn’t immune. But the good news Friday outweighs the bad.

Clarion Ledger’s Sam Sklar is reporting that starting center Canon Boone had his waiver for another year of eligibility granted on Friday.

Told that #MississippiState offensive lineman Canon Boone had his eligibility waiver approved to return next season — Sam Sklar (@sklarsam_) January 17, 2026

That’s big win for Mississippi State. Boone started every game this season at center, playing 944 total, gave up five sacks and was penalized six times. But his experience (Boone’s collegiate career began in 2021) is what makes him valuable to a team starting a sophomore at quarterback.

The bad news Mississippi State received Friday was Ricky Johnson decided to enter the transfer portal.

Johnson played in all 13 games this season and even got a start against Texas. However, most of the passing went through Brenen Thompson and Anthony Evans III. Johnson ended the season with three catches for 17 yards.

In 2024 as a true freshman, Johnson played in four games and had two catches for nine yards against Arkansas.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Class Rankings

On3/Rivals: No. 13

247Sports: No. 32

Incoming Bulldogs

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)

S Marcus Williams (Rice)

OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)

EDGE Amaree Williams (Florida State)

OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)

DE Gus Cordova (USC)

TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)

WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)

OL Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma)

OL DJ Chester (LSU)

CB Kendel Dolby (Oklahoma)

S Jardin Gilbert (LSU)

OL Tyler Miller (LSU)

DT Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)

Ot Miles McVay (North Carolina)

Outgoing Bulldogs

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)

S Cyrus Reyes

OL Luke Work (Missouri)

RB Seth Davis

OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)

LB Montrell Chapman

DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Alabama)

CB DK McGruder

CB Jayven Williams

OL Zack Owens

WR Ricky Johnson

