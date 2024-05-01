Men's Basketball Team Receives Five Awards From Mississippi State
The Mississippi State men's basketball team was showered with honors during Tuesday's 2024 Maroon And White Night.
In this awards ceremony, individuals across 14 sports were recognized for their athletic success, scholarly abilities and community service endeavors that occurred between the beginning of 2023 and the end of the 2023-2024 winter sports season.
One student-athlete in each sport was given the Newsom Award for outstanding athletic and academic success. Former forward Jimmy Bell Jr. was the men's basketball team's representative for this honor. Additionally, Bell was also named the Male Newcomer of the Year.
Guard Josh Hubbard was named the Male Freshman of the Year, as he earned spots on the All-SEC Freshman Team, All-SEC Second Team and was the recipient of the Bailey Howell Trophy, which is given annually to the best men's college basketball player in the state of Mississippi by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.
Forward Cameron Matthews was named the Male Breakout Athlete of the Year. The All-SEC Defensive Team member has been known for his versatility throughout the season as he finished top-3 among the Bulldogs in every stat category.
But perhaps the most notable achievement of the night went to the entire men's basketball team as they won the Moment of the Year, which is awarded to the year's biggest win across all sports. This stems from the Bulldogs' 77-72 upset over No. 5 Tennessee on Jan. 10. The Bulldogs made school history in this SEC bout, as it was their first win over an AP Top 10 team since 2002.
Other nominees for Moment of the Year:
- Women's basketball's victory over defending-champion LSU
- Soccer's NCAA Tournament win over Brown
- Baseball's walk-off win against Ole Miss in front of a record-breaking crowd at Dudy Noble Field