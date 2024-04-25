Mississippi State Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Tracker
The Mississippi State football team had a few bright spots in its rough 5-7 season, as the program aims for a better future with new head coach Jeff Lebby.
Nevertheless, these leaders are ready for the next chapter of their football careers—the 2024 NFL Draft—from April 25-27. Cowbell Corner will be tracking where and when the Tigers are selected right here. Be sure to refresh this page to see the live updates, as the first round kicks off at 7 p.m. CT on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
- Cornerback Decamerion Richardson selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 112th pick
- Defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 200th pick
- Linebacker Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 206th pick
Cornerback Decamerion Richardson finished this past season third on the team in tackles with 79, including one for loss, and also added a sack. Richardson was among the brightest lights in the secondary, as he led Mississippi State in pass breakups with seven.
Linebacker Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson totaled a whopping 137 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks in 2023. He led the entire SEC in tackles and sacks and was named the AP SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Some additional honors he earned this season include AP All-American Third Team, All-SEC Coaches First Team and AP All-SEC First Team honors.
Wide receiver Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin led the Bulldogs in receptions (50), yards (658--13.4 per catch) and touchdowns (4). He also ran the ball 17 times for 74 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and another
score.
Defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy tallied 35 tackles this past season, including 3.5 for loss, and also recorded 2.5 sacks. The fifth-year senior's season was shortened in 2022, but in just five games he logged 15 tackles, including five for loss, and two sacks.
Other Mississippi State NFL draft hopefuls who didn't receive combine invites/participated in pro day.
- Linebacker Jett Johnson
- Linebacker DeShawn Page
- Defensive lineman Nathan Pickering
- Defensive back Shawn Preston Jr.
- Defensive back Marcus Banks
- Offensive lineman Kwatrivous Johnson
- Offensive lineman Nick Jones
- Offensive lineman Kameron Jones
- Wide receiver Freddie Roberson
- Tight end Geor’quarius Spivey
- Punter Andrew Osteen