2024 NFL Draft Profile: Mississippi State Linebacker Nathaniel Watson
With the loss of former head coach Mike Leach, many players for the Mississippi State Bulldogs were left with many questions rather than answers. Should they transfer now and save what was left or was it worth staying another year in hopes that they could make something special?
Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson was one of the many seniors who decided to return for the 2023 season and the linebacker showed why he was one of the best players in the SEC. He led the conference with 137 tackles and 10 sacks which led him to being named The Associated Press SEC Defensive Player of the Year. His tackles total ranked sixth in the FBS and his sacks were tied for ninth.
Watson has the ideal size for a linebacker at the pro level but there are some concerns about his ability to keep up in coverage and having speed in open spaces.
NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein wrote: "Watson is a throwback linebacker with the size, length and demeanor to handle the physical nature of life between the tackles. He plays with good diagnostic quickness and will punch and separate from most climbing blocks. Tight hips and a lack of pursuit speed seem to limit his ability to eat with solo tackles once plays flow wide or enter open space. There are too many bumpy moments on tape to expect him to hold up in coverage, but he’s better than average at disrupting when used as a blitzer. Watson’s size and production in impact categories are impressive, but athletic limitations could put a cap on his NFL production."
Player Info
- Jersey: No. 14
- Position: Linebacker
- DOB: September 1, 2000
- Hometown: Maplesville, Al
- Highschool: Maplesville Highschool
- Recruiting Class: Class 2018
- Recruiting Rating: 3-star prospect
- Did he play in an All-Star Game? Senior Bowl
Accomplishments
Appeared in 57 career games with 39 starts … Led the SEC in total tackles (137) and sacks (10) in 2023. He became the first Bulldog to lead the SEC in sacks since Montez Sweat in 2017. Watson is the only SEC player to lead the conference in both tackles and sacks in the same season.
- 2023 AP SEC Defensive Player of the Year
- 2023 First-team All-SEC (AP) (Coaches)(Phil Steele)
- 2023 Second team All-American (ESPN); third team All-American (AP) (Phil Steele)
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 6-2
Weight: 233 pounds
Hand: 9 7/8 inches
Arm: 32 7/8 inches
Wingspan: 81 inches
40-yard dash: 4.63 seconds
10-yard split 1.59
Vertical jump: 31 inches
Broad Jump: 9-3
What They're Saying
Nathaniel Watson is a highly productive linebacker who had 250 total tackles over the last two seasons combined. He also has an old-school mentality as a run defender, showing a willingness to throw his body around and be physical when coming downhill.
However, there are questions about how Watson's production will translate to the NFL, as he lacks a lot of desired traits for a linebacker. His movement skills are subpar, which impacts his ability to cover and his range against zone runs. He also isn't a violent block-shedder and gets stuck too often for someone with his size and upper-body strength.
- B/R NFL Scout Matt Holder
Projection
Day 2-3: 5th-7th Round
The Last Word
Watson on how he can help any team anywhere on the field:
"I see myself as anywhere they need me to be. I'm an athlete, I can play everything."
This story will be updated as the 2024 NFL Draft draws closer.
This is the first story in a series of profiles of former Mississippi State football players who could be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.