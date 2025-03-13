Darius Slay Finds His NFL Free Agent Home: Where's He's Headed Next
All Darius Slay had to do is head a few miles west for his next NFL stop.
And he doesn't have to change his state income tax return.
The former Mississippi State star cornerback landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers signing a one-year, $10 million deal to come to a team that might be the perfect fit.
Philadelphia needed to clear cap space, and it had already invested in a great young group of defensive backs fresh off a Super Bowl-winning year - and Slay was one of the casualties.
At first, Slay appeared to be destined to go back to his first team, Detroit. It's in need of veteran defensive talent, Slay is the ultimate leader who can fill a variety of roles, and it would work great playing for another team that's on the verge of possibly winning a Super Bowl.
The Steelers need more playmakers.
They need to lock down their quarterback situation with Russell Wilson being Russell Wilson and Justin Fields off to the Jets. They could use a big-time running back with Najee Harris a Charger, and a few good receivers have to be found somewhere for the rotation.
But they also need corner help.
Slay doesn't exactly fill the void to make the Pittsburgh secondary whole, but team him up with Minkah Fitzpatrick, and now the team can go young with options in the draft to try recreating what Philadelphia did.
There's enough money around to go fill other needs, but no matter what, the team got one of 11. The veteran star might not be the dominant playmaking factor he was a few years ago, but it's the Pittsburgh defense. It'll all work out just fine.