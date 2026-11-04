What The Analytical Models Reveal About Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

Mississippi State has played the second-hardest schedule in college football, according to ESPN analyst Bill Connelly’s SP+ ratings, and the bruises tell the full story. All four of the Bulldogs’ losses came against teams that ESPN’s Football Power Index ranks inside its top 30.

The other half of that story gets less attention. Two of Mississippi State’s four wins came against South Carolina and Missouri, both still inside FPI’s top 25, which says the Bulldogs can beat good teams when they’re healthy.

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive linemen Luke Work (51), Curtis Peagler (77), Dominick Giudice (56) and Tristan Wilson (73) block during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Vanderbilt is a different kind of test, and the numbers make that very clear. The Bulldogs also have home field for the first time since October 24, a change of setting that cannot erase their uncertainty at quarterback after the Texas loss.

Jeff Lebby’s Bulldogs hold a clear FPI edge

ESPN’s latest FPI update ranks Mississippi State No. 42 nationally and Vanderbilt No. 71, a 29-spot gap. Both teams slipped from the week before, with the Bulldogs dropping two spots after the Texas loss and the Commodores falling three.

On paper, Vanderbilt is the lowest-rated SEC team in FPI, and it hasn’t won since beating NC State on Sept. 19. Mississippi State’s last six opponents all rank ahead of them in the current FPI as it stands, so Saturday is the first time since early September that the model sees them as the better team.

SP+ likes Jeff Lebby’s offense against Clark Lea’s defense

Connelly’s numbers point to one matchup in particular. Mississippi State ranks 50th in offensive SP+, while Vanderbilt’s defense sits 88th, the weakest unit on the field Saturday.

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Parker Puckett (15) passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other side is closer to a coin flip. Vanderbilt’s offense ranks 63rd, and Mississippi State’s defense ranks 70th. Overall, SP+ has the Bulldogs 55th and the Commodores 75th, a gap of about four and a half points against an average opponent.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea sounded like a coach who knows his offense needs simplifying this week. “I think the call sheet still needs to contract,” Lea said.

To be clear, the Mississippi State offense is trending the wrong way. It ranked 35th in offensive SP+ a week earlier, and a 187-yard night in Austin dragged it down 15 spots. Vanderbilt’s schedule hasn’t been easy either, ranking 25th in SP+ difficulty, but it still pales next to what the Bulldogs have survived.

One model sees a close game for Jared Curtis and Vanderbilt

Dimers’ simulation model, updated Tuesday afternoon, gives Mississippi State a 59.1% chance to win and projects a 26-22 game. Vanderbilt does hold one hidden edge in the form of the No. 16 special teams unit in SP+, well ahead of Mississippi State at No. 32. In a game projected this close, one long return could erase the Bulldogs’ entire cushion.

Oct 17, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) throws a pass against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taken together, the analytics favor the Bulldogs without promising anything. The biggest variable is one no spreadsheet can price in, because Lebby still doesn’t know who will take the first snap.

“I’m finding out who’s going to give us the best chance to go win if they’re in the game,” Lebby said.

Sign up to our free Mississippi State on SI newsletter for daily updates on all things Bulldogs.