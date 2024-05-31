Brady Cook's Rising Star, The Buzz; May 31, 2024
A year ago at this time, Brady Cook did not know what his role would be with the Missouri Tigers.
The quarterback, then entering his junior season, was coming off his first year as Missouri's starter but now found himself in a competition for the starting job.
Fast forward a year later, Cook is coming off a 2023 season where he threw for 3,317 yards and 21 touchdowns. Building up to the 2024 season, the St. Louis native is being recognized for his turnaround season.
Thursday, Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus ranked the Missouri quarterback room as the 10th best in college football.
"Brady Cook was perhaps the most improved quarterback in the nation last year," wrote Chadwick. "After posting a 66.7 passing grade in 2022, he earned an 80.0 mark this past season. He also ranks ninth among Power Five signal-callers over the past two years with 1,154 rushing yards. Cook is one of my top 10 quarterbacks in the nation heading into next year."
In the AthlonSports CFB Preview Magazine, a anonymous coach praised Cook and the value he brings to the Tigers.
"They'll go as far as that quarterback (Cook) can take them," the coach said. "If they keep him healthy, they could repeat what they did last year."
Cook will be one of the top names to watch in the SEC this season and has the potential to
Did You Notice?
• Missouri men's basketball will open the 2024-'25 season on Monday Nov. 4 at Memphis, per Jon Rothstein
• Monetary incentives for SEC teams that qualify for the College Football Playoff were announced
• Missouri softball announced plans to participate in the 2025 Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational from Feb. 13 - 16 of 2025. Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, Texas A&M and 11 teams outside of the SEC are also set to compete in Clearwater, Florida.
• Missouri volleyball added transfer libero/defensive specialist Kiaraliz Perez Catala from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
Countdown to Missouri's football season opener:
90 days.
