Brady Cook Talks Relationships with QBs Around College Football: The Buzz, Friday, September 6, 2024
Ahead of Missouri's week 2 matchup with Buffalo, quarterback Brady Cook joined the Paul Finebaum show to talk about the upcoming season and, surprisingly, his favorite barbeque meals.
Cook spoke about talking to Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard after the Fighting Irish's win over Texas A&M this past weekend. After Cook wished him luck and good health, the two talked about Texas A&M's third-down defense package, with Leonard giving Cook tips on what to look out for when Missouri faces Texas A&M on October 5.
Cook and Leonard connected at the Manning Passing Academy in the summer of 2023. Cook told Finebaum he has formed many other connections there with quarterbacks around college football.
"It starts with the Manning Academy," Cook said. "There's really no other situation that so many other quarterbacks are in the same area and staying together for three, four days and I think that's where it stems from."
The connections formed there amongst the quarterbacks not only provide them with others to bounce ideas off of, like Cook did with Leonard, but they also seemingly form meaningful friendships. Cook met Drew Pyne, now Missouri's backup quarterback, at the Manning Academy before the two were even teammates.
"We get each others numbers, we stay in contact throughout the season," Cook said. "We'll joke around, talk about different games, talk about what we're doing, talk about how our teams are doing. There's not a lot of other college quarterbacks in our position that start and play at this level so to have contact with the ones that are, to be able to bounce things off of them ... it's definitely fun."
Cook could continue to use his roladex of fellow college quarterbacks for tips throughout Missouri's 2024 season, with 10 other SEC quarterbacks being invited as counselors to the Manning Passing Academy this past summer.
• Three Mizzou football players, including center Connor Tollison, linebacker Will Noris and punter Luke Bauer, paid a visit to MU Hospital to visit a young patient. The three visited on behalf of "Playing 4 Hope," a program based in Columbia that connects athletes with hospitalized children.
• Two Missouri offensive linemen — Armand Membou and Mitch Walters — were featured in Cole Cubelic's top blocks of the week.
• Mizzou football revealed their uniforms for week 2: white pants and helmet to match with the fans white out theme.
September 9, 2014: Gary Pinkel coached his No. 24 Missouri to a 49-24 victory over Toledo, who Pinkel coached from 1991-2000, in week 2 of the 2014 season, where the Tigers would go on to play in their second straight SEC Championship game. Mauk threw for five touchdowns in the game, tying his career-high that he had set against Kentucky in 2013. Though Toledo tied the game at seven in the first quarter, Missouri scored 21 unanswered points to create comfortable separation.
