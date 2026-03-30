The Dallas Cowboys Show Interest in Josiah Trotter: The Buzz

According to The Eagles Wire, a part of the USA Today family, former Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter was hosted by the Dallas Cowboys. The visit comes ahead of the 2026 draft. Trotter is the son of Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame player Jeremiah Trotter and the brother of current Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Jr.

Trotter is from Philadelphia and was a transfer from West Virginia during the 2025-26 season. He started in 12 games this past season, with the one game he missed being in the Gator Bowl vs. Virginia after undergoing knee surgery, according to Mizzou Athletics.

In Missouri's game against Oklahoma this past season, Trotter recorded a game-high 13 tackles, marking his season-high. He also had 1.5 tackles for a loss totaling 6 yards and added one quarterback hurry.

Trotter declared for the draft during his redshirt sophomore year with Missouri. He is ranked No. 66 on the Pro Football Focus's Big Board and is expected to be selected on Day 2 of the draft.

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly hosted former Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter for a top-30 visit.



📸 Justin Casterline, Getty Images https://t.co/jAa2FmF0i9 pic.twitter.com/SLUgsYJPB3 — TheEaglesWire (@TheEaglesWire) March 29, 2026

The Buzz: March 30

Missouri basketball commits Toni Bryant and Jason Crowe Jr. practiced ahead of the McDonald's All-American Game.

Bryant is the first Mizzou signee to rank in the national top 20 since Michael Porter Jr., according to Missouri Athletics. He averaged 21 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 6.5 blocks per game during the 2024–25 season at North Tampa Christian High School.

Crowe Jr. signed with Missouri in mid-November 2025, helping give the Tigers the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, according to ESPN. He ranked as high as the nation’s No. 3 overall prospect by 247Sports this past fall.

Love this sequence during a 3v3 drill of first Darius Ratliff (7’0” USC commit) hitting a corner 3 and the very next possession it’s Toni Bryant (6’10” Missouri commit) hitting one himself. Showing they can play in space and stretch the floor. pic.twitter.com/y5uXPFlK3W — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) March 29, 2026

Mizzou signee 5⭐️ Jason Crowe Jr. doing what he does best 🪣 @JasonCroweJr @McDAAG pic.twitter.com/hKdOCsehdN — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) March 29, 2026

Former Missouri Tiger Spencer Miles was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants. Four years later, he has joined the Toronto Blue Jays and is getting his start after being a Rule 5 Pick. Miles led the team with a career high 69.2 innings with strikeouts in his junior season with the Tigers.

Spencer Miles came to Toronto as a Rule 5 Pick not knowing if he’d even make the team.



Today, he picked up his first scoreless IP, his first K, and his first @MLB win 👏



OF COURSE the guys saved him the baseballs 🥹 pic.twitter.com/7qJXUsGbeW — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 29, 2026

Sunday's Mizzou Results

Women's Tennis : No. 12 Tennessee 4, Missouri 0

: No. 12 Tennessee 4, Missouri 0 Softball : Missouri 6, Auburn 4

: Missouri 6, Auburn 4 Baseball: No. 25 Texas A&M 14, Missouri 3 (7th inning)

Monday's Mizzou Schedule

There are no game scheduled for Monday, March 30.

Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2026 opener...

157 days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

My junior year, the baseball people were scared of the football people and didn't draft me. In my senior year, the football people were scared of the baseball people. Phil Bradley

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