The Dallas Cowboys Show Interest in Josiah Trotter: The Buzz
According to The Eagles Wire, a part of the USA Today family, former Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter was hosted by the Dallas Cowboys. The visit comes ahead of the 2026 draft. Trotter is the son of Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame player Jeremiah Trotter and the brother of current Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Jr.
Trotter is from Philadelphia and was a transfer from West Virginia during the 2025-26 season. He started in 12 games this past season, with the one game he missed being in the Gator Bowl vs. Virginia after undergoing knee surgery, according to Mizzou Athletics.
In Missouri's game against Oklahoma this past season, Trotter recorded a game-high 13 tackles, marking his season-high. He also had 1.5 tackles for a loss totaling 6 yards and added one quarterback hurry.
Trotter declared for the draft during his redshirt sophomore year with Missouri. He is ranked No. 66 on the Pro Football Focus's Big Board and is expected to be selected on Day 2 of the draft.
The Buzz: March 30
- Missouri basketball commits Toni Bryant and Jason Crowe Jr. practiced ahead of the McDonald's All-American Game.
- Bryant is the first Mizzou signee to rank in the national top 20 since Michael Porter Jr., according to Missouri Athletics. He averaged 21 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 6.5 blocks per game during the 2024–25 season at North Tampa Christian High School.
- Crowe Jr. signed with Missouri in mid-November 2025, helping give the Tigers the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, according to ESPN. He ranked as high as the nation’s No. 3 overall prospect by 247Sports this past fall.
- Former Missouri Tiger Spencer Miles was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants. Four years later, he has joined the Toronto Blue Jays and is getting his start after being a Rule 5 Pick. Miles led the team with a career high 69.2 innings with strikeouts in his junior season with the Tigers.
Sunday's Mizzou Results
- Women's Tennis: No. 12 Tennessee 4, Missouri 0
- Softball: Missouri 6, Auburn 4
- Baseball: No. 25 Texas A&M 14, Missouri 3 (7th inning)
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
There are no game scheduled for Monday, March 30.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2026 opener...
157 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
My junior year, the baseball people were scared of the football people and didn't draft me. In my senior year, the football people were scared of the baseball people.Phil Bradley
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Izabelle is a master’s candidate at the University of Tennessee studying Sports Management. She received her Bachelor of Journalism with an emphasis in Sports Broadcast from the University of Missouri in 2024. She has been covering wrestling for Missouri On SI since 2023 and has covered wrestling for the Ohio State Buckeyes On SI and Iowa Hawkeyes On SI since 2024. Additionally, Izabelle has covered various Olympic sports, including track and field, soccer, and tennis, since 2021 with other outlets.Follow CoolIzabelle