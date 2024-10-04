Eli Drinkwitz Speaks on the David Novak Podcast; The Buzz, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024

Mizzou Central

Nov 25, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz watches play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Prior to No. 9 Missouri football's kickoff against No. 25 Texas A&M, head coach Eli Drinkwitz made an appearance on the David Novak Podcast.

Novak, a well-reknown businessman and philanthropist, hosts a weekly podcast with a variety of different guests. Novak's podcast is focused around leadership and conversations with well-reknown leaders. Drinkwitz discussed the Tigers in a variety of different ways with Novak.

Drinkwitz specifically talked about the Tigers preparation game-to-game, saying "the separation is the preparation". He also discussed what it takes to win as a program and the energy a team needs to succeed.

The Tigers kickoff against the Aggies on October 5 at 11 a.m. on the road at Kyle Field.

Today's Schedule

  • Swim and Dive, Black and Gold Scrimmage, 3:30 p.m.
  • Softball at UMKC, Kansas City, Mo, 5 p.m.
  • Soccer at Tennessee, Nashville, Ten, 6 p.m., Live Stats

Did You Notice?

  • Class of 2026 infielder Katie Guilliam committed to Missouri softball. The Summerville, Sc native is the No. 55 player in the country, according to On3 Sports.
  • Recent Missouri football comit Dakotah Terrell will take an official visit to Columbia between October 18 and October 20. Terrell is a 3-star recruit in the class of 2025.
  • A peak into what Missouri basketball's top-rated transfer guard Tony Perkins:

