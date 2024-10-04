Mizzou in the NFL: Darius Robinson's Pro Debut Further Delayed
Former Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson will have to wait at least one week longer to make his NFL debut.
After being selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 27 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Robinson suffered a calf injury during training camp.
Despite having to be carted off from practice, Robinson avoided a long-term injury. He was still placed on injured reserve to start the season, with a return designation. The Cardinals had to keep the first round selection on injured reserve for at least the first four weeks of the season.
The Cardinals had the option to return Robinson to the active roster after his required four weeks, believing he still needs more time to recover. The Cardinals also had the option to open a three-week practice window, where Robinson could work toward full health before being promoted to the active roster.
Arizona's decision to not open the 21-day practice window for Robinson could indicate concerns over the length of his injury time. If Robinson was not promoted to the active roster by the end of the practice window, he would have had to remain on injured reserve for the entirety of his rookie season.
In five years at Missouri, Robinson stuck through years of adversity with the Tigers to become a leader of the defense. In 2023, he was a First Team All-SEC selection after recording 8.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss.
