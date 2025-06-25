Former Mizzou OT Signs with New England Patriots: The Buzz
Former Missouri Tigers offensive tackle Yasir Durant has officially signed with the New England Patriots, per United Football League social media. He was with the UFL's D.C.
Defenders over the last two seasons, being named to the All-League first team in one of those seasons, while most recently winning a championship with the Defenders last season. The Defenders didn't make the playoffs during his first season there while playing offensive tackle.
Durant already played a stint for the Patriots in 2021, where he started multiple games. He also started 11 games for the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2020 season, while also undergoing a brief stint with the New Orleans Saints.
The Philadelphia native spent 2017-2019 with the Tigers, protecting quarterback Kelly Bryant from the left tackle position. He started nearly every game during that stint and was consistent for the Tigers, but didn't end up being picked in that year's draft. He started his college football career at Arizona Western Community College.
