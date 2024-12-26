Former Mizzou Receiver Transfers to Arkansas; The Buzz, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024
The Missouri Tigers, so far, have suffered multiple losses in the transfer portal. They've managed to bring in a large group of productive players, but the Tigers lost a valuable, potential-full freshman receiver in Courtney Crutchfield, who's keeping his talents in the SEC by committing to Arkansas.
Crutchfield didn't do much for the Tigers this season, playing only 10 snaps the entire season at the receiver position. He was buried in the receiver room that featured Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr., both of which are looked at as NFL-caliber receivers. Crutchfield's impact looked to be one that would come down the road.
As a recruit, Crutchfield was a four-star recruit, ranked No. 100 nationally. He started his recruitment committed to Arkansas but backed out of it in favor of Missouri. In a second change of mind, he's heading back to his home state.
For the Razorbacks, Crutchfield is one of four transfer receivers head coach Sam Pittman has added. The others include former Fresno State Bulldog Raylen Sharpe, former SEC and Charlotte pass catcher O'Mega Blake and UAB return specialist Kam Shanks. They added three-star receivers Jace Brown, Ja'kayden Ferguson and Antonio Jordan in its No. 32 nationally ranked recruiting class as well. Crutchfield should aid the Razorbacks in a completely reshaped receiver room.
Did you notice?
- Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri football are in contact with Georgia State safety Jeremiah Johnson. Johnson recorded 69 tackles for the Panthers this past season.
- Looking ahead to the 2026 recruiting class, Drinkwitz and the Tigers find themselves in the top-12 schools for four-star, top-300 cornerback Justin Hopkins. Hopkins is operating with an open recruitment after naming his list of 12 programs.
- Former Tiger linebacker Nick Bolton recorded eight tackles and two pass deflections in a Christmas Day victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
