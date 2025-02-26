Grill, Robinson Among Nation's Best College Duos; The Buzz, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025
Missouri's Anthony Robinson II and Caleb Grill, while on the court together, are one of the best two-man pairs in the country, according to Evan Miyakawa.
When the duo is on the court for the Tigers, the pair and the team as a whole are hard to stop. Robinson compliments just about everyone on the team perfectly, working well as a passer and driving to the lane to create open perimeter shots.
Grill's performances this season speak for themself. He's the ultimate flamethrower for Missouri and when he gets going, he can be hard to stop. He can knock down shots from almost anywhere on the court and when both are clicking, Robinson can find him anywhere.
As long as the duo is playing well, the Tigers will find success. They helped significantly in a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, with Grill going for 22 and Robinson 14 and eight assists.
Today's Schedule
Nothing today.
Mizzou Results
- Baseball wins against Lindenwood 14-10 in Columbia, Missouri, Box Score
- Men's basketball secures home victory over South Carolina, winning 101-71.
Did you notice?
Missouri basketball 2026 recruiting target JJ Andrews amounted 2,000 career points in high school.
Missouri head wrestling coach Brian Smith speaks to his team.
An important slate of visits is set for 5-star 2026 offensive tackle prospect Jackson Cantwell, a native of Nixa, Missouri. There is no doubt that Cantwell is at the top of Missouri's recruiting board.
