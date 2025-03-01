How Mizzou Performed at Day 2 of SEC Track and Field Championships; The Buzz, Saturday March 5, 2025
On Day 2 of the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships both Rahel Broemmel and Anneken Vijoen punched their tickets into the 1-mile final. Broemmel ran a new personal best 4:41.21; the fourth fastest qualifier. Vijoen placed eighth amongst qualifying times.
If either can win the in the final, then they would be the first Tiger to win an indoor SEC track event since Karissa Schweizer and Megan Cunningham won the 5,000 meter and 10,000 meter races respectively in 2018.
Additionally, Mizzou's talented throwers were on display. Sam Innes hit the Tigers' highest mark in weight throw, reaching 22.15 meters, placing fourth overall. Reagan Kimrey scored a new personal best in the weight throw at 19.37 meters for a tenth place finish.
Emanuele Bellanova notched career highs in six of the seven heptathalon events, which helped him secure a sixth place finish. As a team, the women's team holds a tie for last place. However, the men's team sits in eighth place with one day of competition remaining.
