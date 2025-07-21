Jack Dahlgren Captures Gold at FISU World University Games: The Buzz
University of Missouri swimming and diving alumni Jack Dahlgren claimed the gold medal in the Men's 200m Butterfly at the FISU World University Games in Berlin on Sunday, July 20. Dahlgren clocked a winning time of 1:55:59, edging out Wang Kuan-Hung of Taiwan, who took silver with a time of 1:55.85. Mason Laure of the USA earned bronze, finishing in 1:56.50.
Dahlgren graduated from Missouri in 2023 and holds a pool and Mizzou school record with a time of 1:31.17 in the 200 Free. He was a four-time All-American and placed fifth in the 200 back and seventh in the 100 back at the 203 NCAA Championships. He is currently on the 2024-25 U.S. National Team.
The FISU Summer World University Games take place every two years to celebrate international university sports for student-athletes. The events take place over 12 days in 15 sports, with the option to include three additional sports from the FISU Recognised Sports list. According to the FISU website, every game has 10,000 student-athletes and officials from over 150 countries.
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. left the Detroit Lions' practice on day one of the team's training camp. After evaluation, sources are saying that he suffered a chest contusion. He posted on his Instagram that he is doing well. Rakestraw was picked in the second round last season but appeared in only eight regular-season games due to a hamstring injury.
- Maximo Adams has received an offer to play for the University of Missouri basketball team under head coach Dennis Gates. Adams is the No. 41 overall player and No. 17 small forward in the 2026 class. He has also been recruited by Houston, USC, SMU, Kansas and Oregon, among a growing list for the upcoming senior. Adams is currently playing for Sierra Canyon, where LeBron James Jr., Marvin Bagley III and Scotty Pippen Jr. are among some of the notable alumni to go on and play in the NBA.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
38 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
n his 10 years as head coach at Toledo, Gary Pinkel built the Rockets into a true powerhouse in the Mid-American Conference. His impact on our program can still be felt to this day, as we field one of the most consistently successful football programs in the entire Football Bowl Subdivision.- Toledo AD Bryan Blair
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Former Player Joining Mizzou Coaching Staff as Graduate Assistant
Mizzou Shortstop Signs with New York Yankees After Selection in MLB Draft
What's Next for Mizzou Men's Basketball on the 2026 Recruiting Trail: The Extra Point
What 5-Star G Jason Crowe Jr. Brings to Mizzou Basketball
SEC News
Greg Sankey Says His Piece In Regards To College Football Playoff Expansion
Everything Greg Sankey Said to Kick Off SEC Media Days
2025 On SI Preseason All-SEC Team