Luther Burden III Moves to Top 10 in Mizzou All-Time Receiving Yards; The Buzz, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024
Disappointment flooded through Missouri football when it fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks in a 34-30 thriller Saturday evening, but some positives could still be taken away.
Receiver Luther Burden III marked his name higher in the pantheon of the all-time great Tiger receivers, moving to No. 10 in career receiving yards after his 69 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight receptions against the Gamecocks.
Burden's now 2161 career receiving yards passes T.J. Moe, who recorded 2101 receiving yards in four seasons with the program.
It's unlikely that Burden will return for his senior year with as many NFL teams that are sure to be eyeing his services. Still, the two regular season games left against Mississippi State and Arkansas that could give him further opportunity to pass up some more names.
Burden had potentially the biggest play of the game for Missouri, as quarterback Brady Cook hit him down the field for a 37-yard touchdown and one-handed catch at the 1:10 mark of the fourth quarter. The score put the Tigers up 30-27, but it was shortly made irrelvant by the South Carolina offense.
However, that play will continue to stick in the mind of Cook regardless of what transpired.
"That's one I'm never going to forget. I know he won't either," Cook said. "It was a fun, fun play."
No matter the outcome, when the game is on the line and the Tigers are in need of a score, Burden is always ready to make a play in the clutch.
Today's Schedule
- No games scheduled today.
Did you notice?
- Missouri volleyball had its fourth largest attendance number in program history against the Florida Gators on Friday night. The total of 6379 is the largest crowd since Nov. 27, 2013.
- Saturday night marked the first time that South Carolina football has beaten Missouri since 2018. It moves to a record of 7-3 on the season.
- Former Tiger and now Arizona Cardinal Darius Robinson was in attendance and on Missouri's sideline throughout the game:
