Missouri Alumni Karissa Schweizer Earns 2 Top 10 Olympic Finishes; The Buzz, August 9, 2024
Missouri alumni Karissa Schweizer has put together an incredible week in Paris.
The cross country and track runner finished ninth in the women's 5000 meter final Monday with a 14:45.57 mark, the fastest for any American. Friday, Schweizer continued her success by finishing ninth in the women's 10,000 meter final at 30:51.99 time, the second fastest for any American.
Both of these finishes are bests for Schweizer at the Olympics after she finished 11th in the 5000 m and 12th in the 10000 m in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.
In her career with Missouri, Schweizer won four SEC championships and six national titles from 2014-'18.
Today's schedule
Soccer vs. Wisconsin (exhibition) in Elsah, Ill. - 11 a.m.
Did you notice?
• Former Missouri linebacker Markus Golden retired from the NFL after a nine-year career. He had signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers just eight days before his retirement. During his NFL career, the former Tiger tallied 343 tackles and 51 sacks.
• Multiple former Tigers will make their NFL preseason debuts Saturday. Here's the full schedule:
- 3:25 p.m. Ty'Ron Hopper (Green Bay Packers vs. the Cleveland Browns)
- 6:00 p.m. Javon Foster (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the Kansas City Chiefs)
- 6:00 p.m. Cody Schrader (San Francisco 49ers vs the Tennessee Titans)
- 7:00 p.m. Darius Robinson (Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints)
READ: Former Mizzou Standout Cody Schrader Praised by Eight-Time Pro Bowler
• Missouri softball added Bella Norton to its staff as an assistant coach. Norton has spent the past two seasons at Virginia and we'll work primarily with the catchers.
Countdown to Missouri Football's season opener:
19 days.
More from Missouri on SI:
Missouri Football Fall Camp Practice Report: Day 10
Missouri Tight End Brett Norfleet Has Always Stood Above the Rest
Meet The Freshmen: Whit Hafer, Kewan Lacy, Jude James
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Facebook: MizzouCentral
- YouTube
- Newsletter