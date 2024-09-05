Missouri Football Close to Selling Out Again Against Buffalo : The Buzz, Thursday, September 5, 2024
While it's not yet official, the Missouri Tigers selling out their game against Buffalo this coming weekend is as good as done. There may be select ticket left, but none left through the Mizzou Athletics site or Ticketmaster.
If this game is to officially sell out, it would mark the seventh consecutive sell out for the Tigers and would also trigger the eighth, as the Boston College game on Sept. 14 has been sold out since Aug. 31. This would bring Missouri closer to their record of 10 games back in 1978 and 1979.
The fans were challenged by head coach Eli Drinkwitz prior to the season opener against Murray State to complete the sellout. They showed just how dedicated they are to the team and got it done. They put up the sixth largest home opener in program history.
"It was an awesome job by the crowd," Drinkwitz said. "You could just tell our players with that fast start fed off the energy of the crowd, and so want to thank the students and want to thank the fans for being in the seats and making this opening game pretty special."
The Tigers have the chance to sell out every home game this year, with just Vanderbilt and Arkansas having limited ticket left. If they were to do this, they would have a consecutive sellout streak of 12 games and set a new record for the university.
Did You Notice?
- Former two-time All-American wide receiver Jeremy Maclin praised the Missouri wide reciever room saying "It's not like it's just Luther [Burden] and nobody else. It's a stable of receivers that can make plays."
- Center Connor Tollison is the highest graded center in the season so far with a grade of 84.1 by PFF College.
On This Day in Mizzou History
• September 5, 2009— Missouri and Illinois play their second-to-last game in St. Louis as part of the Arch Rivalry series. Current Tampa Bay Buccaneer and former Missouri Tiger Blaine Gabbert put on an offensive show against the Fighting Illini in his hometown. He threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns, running in a fourth to complete the 37-9 win.
