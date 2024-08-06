Missouri Football Will Open the 2025 Season at Home Against Central Arkansas: The Buzz, Aug 6, 2024
The opening game of Missouri football against Miami-Ohio for the start of the 2025 season has been canceled, according to a report by the St. Louis Dispatch following an open records request. Instead, the Tigers will play against the Central Arkansas Bears at Faurot Field on August 30, 2025.
The Tigers and Bears have never played each other before, as Central Arkansas competes in the United Athletic Conference. The game was a buyout arranged by Missouri's previous athletic director, Desiree Reed-Francois. The decision allows the Tigers to start the season at home and have eight home games for the 2025 season.
The Bears ranked 11th in the 2024 Football Championship Subdivision coaches poll, released Monday, August 5, 2025.
Did You Notice?
- Missouri football is ranked No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches preseason poll, released on Monday, August 5, 2024.
- Former Missouri Cross Country star Karissa Schweizer finished 9th in the 5,000 meter race at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Countdown to Missouri football’s season opener:
23 days
