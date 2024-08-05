2024 Missouri Tigers Position Preview: Special Teams
The Missouri Tigers have a significant void to fill with the loss of Harrison Mevis at kicker this season. Mevis, now with the NFL's Carolina Panthers, was rock solid in his four years as Missouri's kicker, having a career percentage of 83.9. He became the Tigers' all-time leading scorer and holds the record for the longest kick in SEC history.
At punter, Missouri has continuity with starter Luke Bauer returning. At kick and punt returner, the Tigers are expected to have a host of players have the opportunity to earn the starting jobs this season.
Here's an early look at Missouri's 2024 special teams unit.
2024 Missouri Special Teams
Kicker:
1. Blake Craig
2. Brody Boehm or Will Safris
Punter:
1. Luke Bauer
2. Orion Phillips
Long Snapper:
1. Brett Le Blanc
2. Jack Kautz
3. Trey Flint
Punt Returner:
Theo Wease, Luther Burden, Daniel Blood, Courtney Crutchfield, James Madison, Marquis Johnson
Kick Returner:
Kewan Lacy, Nate Noel, Josh Manning, Marquis Johnson
Kicker
Blake Craig | R-Fr. | 5-11 | 187
Entering his second year, Blake Craig is the presumable favorite for the starting job. He kicked on six kick offs for Missouri for Missouri in 2023 and was rated as a five-star prospect and the No. 2 kicker by Kohl's kicking camps for the Class of 2023. According to head coach Eli Drinkwitz, Craig will still have to earn the job.
"I thought he was very consistent for us in the spring," Drinkwitz said ahead of fall camp, "but we're not going to know anything about that competition until we put the pressure on him and he's going to have to make some kicks so we'll see, a lot left to be proven there."
Brody Boehm | Fr. | 6-1 | 200
An Indiana product, Brady Boehm was rated as the No. 16 kicker in the Class of 2024 by Kohl's kicking camps. He was named a US Army All-American during his senior season.
Will Safris | Fr. | 5-11 | 165
Rated as the No. 100 kicker and the No. 10 punter by Kohl's, Will Safris chose Missouri over an offer from Memphis. He could also compete at punter with his impressive hang time.
Punter
Luke Bauer | Jr. | 6-5 | 211
Bauer was named the starting punter in week 4 of 2023 after sitting behind Riley Williams. He averaged 41.9 yards on 22 punts last year, eight of which landed inside the 20. As evident from his performance against Kentucky, he can also use his arm to throw an impressive spiral for possible trick plays.
Orion Phillips | So. | 6-3 | 180
Transferring from Murray State, Orion Phillips was selected as an honorable mention for the All-Ohio Valley Conference team during his freshman year. The Australia native could compete with Bauer for the starting job throughout the season. Phillips averaged 42.9 yards on 40 punts last season, 12 of which landed inside the 20.
Long Snapper
Brett Le Blanc | So. | 6-1 | 210
Ranked as the No. 3 long snapper in the Class of 2023 by Kohl's, Brett Le Blanc was Missouri's primary long snapper in 2023. He was named to Freshman All-American teams by CFN and The Athletic.
Punt and Kick Returner
Drinkwitz listed each of Theo Wease, Luther Burden III, Daniel Blood, Courtney Crutchfield, James Madison, Marquis Johnson as players who have taken returner snaps so far during fall camp.
Both Johnson and Burden have experience returning for Missouri. The speedy Johnson returned seven kicks for Missouri in 2023 for an average of 20.9 yards. In his career, Burden has returned 19 punts for an average of 11.1 yards.
Though there could concern with Johnson and Burden, two cruical offensive weapons for Missouri, at returner, Drinkwitz says the worry for wear and tear doesn't play much of a factor in the decision.
“The conversations I’ve had with coach [Erik] Link about that is we have so many guys who are really good with the ball in their hands. We have to get these guys touches in return units because you can’t always guarantee you’re going to be able to give ‘em a touch, especially with our quarterback moving the ball or our run game needing 25 to 35 runs a game."
Though Missouri hasn't practiced the kickoff unit yet, Drinkwitz predicts Kewan Lacy, Nate Noel, Josh Manning and Johnson to all receive opportunities.
