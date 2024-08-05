Where Missouri Football is Ranked in the Preseason Coaches Poll
After finishing the 2023 season ranked as the No. 8 team in the nation by USA Today's coaches poll, the Missouri Tigers are again ranked as one of the top teams in the preseason poll.
The Tigers are ranked No. 11, one spot below Florida State and one spot above LSU. Missouri is the fifth highest ranked team in the SEC, behind Georgia, Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss. Missouri will face off against three teams in the top 25 this season — Alabama (No. 5), Oklahoma (No. 16) and Texas A&M (No. 20).
Here's the full results of the poll posted Monday morning.
US LBM Coaches Poll Preseason Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received)
1. Georgia (46), 1364
2. Ohio State (7), 1302
3. Oregon, 1228
4. Texas, 1223
5. Alabama, 1077
6. Ole Miss, 1019
7. Notre Dame, 969
8. Michigan, 944
9. Penn State, 889
10. Florida State, 867
11. Missouri, 808
12. LSU, 742
13. Utah, 665
14. Clemson, 657
15. Tennessee, 621
16. Oklahoma, 609
17. Kansas State, 416
18. Oklahoma State, 359
19. Miami, 292
20. Texas A&M, 273
21. Arizona, 230
22. North Carolina State, 216
23. USC, 199
24. Kansas, 186
25. Iowa, 148
The list of voters inclued nine SEC coaches (including Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz), six from the Big Ten, five from the Big 12 and four from the ACC along with Marcus Freeman of Notre Dame (independent).
Others receiving votes: Washington 123;Louisville 95;Virginia Tech 64;SMU 47;Memphis 44;Boise State 30;Auburn 25;West Virginia 22;Wisconsin 17;Liberty 15;Iowa State 15;Kentucky 12;Florida 11;South Carolina 10;North Carolina 6;UNLV 5;Maryland 5;UCF 4;Texas Tech 4;UTSA 3;Tulane 2;Texas State 2;Nebraska 2;Colorado 2;Appalachian State 2;Troy 1;Syracuse 1;Miami (OH) 1;James Madison 1;Air Force 1
