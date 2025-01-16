Missouri Guard Earns SportsCenter Top-10 Play in Win Over No. 5 Auburn; The Buzz, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025
The Missouri Tigers came away with another win over a highly ranked team on Tuesday. In a road game they were expected to lose, the Tigers ended up with a 83-82 win over the No. 5 Florida Gators.
While the game had many key moments in the long-fought win, there was one play that stood out amongst the rest. It stood out enough to earn the no. 6 in SportsCenters Daily Top 10.
The Tigers put the ball into the hands of sophomore guard Trent Pierce, who then drove through two Florida players and slammed in a dunk on his own.
Pierce has gotten increased minutes in the 2024-25 campaign and has been a frequent member of the starting lineup. The sophomore's height has helped the Tigers out-rebound their opponents in the current season.
Thursday's Mizzou Schedule
- WBB at No. 13/13 Oklahoma, 6 p.m., Watch, Live Audio, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Missouri Football has officially signed the highly coveted transfer in Damon Wilson. Wilson is an EDGE coming from Georgia. Last season, he totaled 22 tackles and three sacks. He was considered a top-5 player in the portal.
- With their newest portal commit, the Missouri Tigers are considered to have one of the best incoming classes from the portal this offseason.
