Missouri Head Coach Earns Coach of the Year Honors; The Buzz, Thursday, April 17, 2025
After going from an winless conference season to earning multiple high-ranked wins against conference opponents, Missouri basketball head coach Dennis Gates turned some heads in coach of the year talks.
HIs name fell out of many conversations after an underwhelming end to the season that saw the Tigers have a first round exit from the NCAA Tournament. But it was announced on Wednesday that Gates was honored with the Clarence “Big House” Gaines Coach of the Year.
The 2024-25 season included top-5 victories over Kansas, Florida and Alabama. The Florida win was their first top-5 road win since 2012. The Gators went on to win the national championship over Houston.
Gates will return for his fourth season as head coach of the Tigers and look to improve upon the success that he has already had.
Today's Schedule
- Women's golf at the SEC championship, all day in Belleair, Florida, Live Results
- Softball vs 1/1 Texas A&M in Columbia, Mo at 6 p.m., Live Video, Live Stats
- Baseball vs No. 19 Oklahoma in Columbia, Mo at 7 p.m., Live Video, Live Stats
- Gymnastics at NCAA Championship Semifinal in Fort Worth, Texas at 3 p.m., Live Video, Live Stats
Yesterday's Results
- Women's golf at the SEC championship, currently in 13th place after Day 3
- Tennis lost 4-1 to Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament
Did you notice?
- Mizzou women's basketball officially signed Jordana Reisma. Read more about the transfer HERE.
- Mizzou Football has extended an offer to 2026 3 Safety Niko Jandreau out of Hamilton HS.
- The Tigers are one of the schools who have reached out to Illinois State wide receiver Xavier Loyd.
