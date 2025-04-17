Missouri Head Coach Earns Coach of the Year Honors; The Buzz, Thursday, April 17, 2025

Missouri 🟨⬛ has extended an offer to 2026 3⭐️ Safety Niko Jandreau, out of Hamilton HS (Chandler, AZ). The 6’1”, 200lb defensive back also holds offers from Oklahoma, Iowa State, Oregon State, and Washington, among others. 🏈💥 🐯#MIZ #MizzouFootball… https://t.co/2pBi4C3nNL