Missouri Head Coach Named 2024 Sports Personality of the Year: The Buzz, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024
From dancing with recruits to amusing statements, Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz has long garnered attention with his personality. This time, his attention came with the Missouri Athletic Club's 2024 Sports Personality of the Year award
Hall of Fame announcer and MAC member Jack Buck created the award in 1970 to recognize those who have distinguished themselves in the St. Louis sports scene. The first one was given to former cardinal and Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson and the most recent went to former St. Louis City SC head coach Bradley Carnell.
The 55th annual Jack Buck Sport Award ceremony will be held on Monday, Dec. 16.
Today's Schedule
- MBB vs Mississippi Valley State at 6:30 p.m., Columbia, Mo., Live Video, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Multiple Mizzou Athletics head coaches gave shoutouts to the Mizzou Volleyball teams upcoming match against No. 21 Florida. The match is a chance for the Tigers to extend their win streak to 10. Listen to what the coaches had to say:
- Mizzou Quarterback Brady Cook was listed as doubtful for the Tigers upcoming match against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Find out more about Missouri's injuries here.
More from Mizzou On SI:
Where Mizzou is Ranked in the College Football Playoff Rankings After Week 11
Eli Drinkwitz Reviews Mizzou's 'Poor' Special Teams Play Against Oklahoma
3 Takeaways from Mizzou's Close Win Over Eastern Washington
Check out our social media...
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube