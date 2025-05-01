Missouri-Native Transfer Officially Signs with Mizzou Basketball; The Buzz, Thursday, May 1, 2025
After spending three seasons with Oklahoma, Jefferson City-Native Luke Northweather will be returning to Missouri with two years of eligibility remaining.
On Wednesday, the 6-foot-11 forward officially signed with the University of Missouri for the upcoming campaign. He appeared in 55 games with the Sooners, putting up with 132 points and 82 rebounds.
"Luke has valuable high-major experience in both the SEC and Big 12 and we look forward to him joining our program," head coach Dennis Gates said. "He is an accomplished player in the Show Me State and has a passion for Mizzou athletics. He has great shooting for his size and fits our system with his ability to stretch the floor."
Northweather attended Blair Oaks high school in the Missouri capitol. He finished his high school career with 2,018 points and earned Gatorade Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year honors. In his senior season, he averaged 29.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.4 blocks and 2.0 steals per game.
He becomes the second signee for the 2025-26 season, with fellow Missouri-native Jevon Porter returning for his final year of eligibility.
Thursday's Schedule
- Softball vs No. 24 Georgia at 6 p.m. in Columbia, Mo., Live Video, Live Stats
Wednesday's Results
Did you notice?
- With a winless conference slate and just three series to go, Missouri AD Laird Veatch commented on the state of Mizzou baseball. Read more about what he said about the program here.
- Track and Field high-jumper Kristi Perez-Snyman broke her own school record at the South African Championship. Her new high is 1.88 meters.
