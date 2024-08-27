Missouri's Josh Manning Pleads Sellout Opener Case; The Buzz, Aug. 27, 2024
Ahead of Thursday's season opener against Murray State, the Missouri Tigers are still looking to sellout Faurot Field.
It may not be a marquee SEC matchup, but head coach Eli Drinkwitz has stressed the importance of selling out the first game of the season. The Tigers want to start the year off strong, in an effort to carry the momentum from a huge step forward for the program.
“Our challenge is, we need to sell out this first game,” Drinkwitz said. “We're a top-11 program in the country coming off a Cotton Bowl win, and in my opinion if we don't sell out the first game then that shows me that we're not where we want to be as a fanbase yet. Ok, that’s just the reality of it.”
The cause has even stretched out to Missouri players, including wide receiver Josh Manning on a recent episode of The Cage:
The Tigers proved themselves as a team that's worth following. Gone are the days of middling football towards the bottom of the conference, now, they are a top contender for a spot in the College Football Playoffs. This week is just the first step towards to getting in that position again, and they're expecting Columbia to show up in big numbers.
Did you notice?
- Swim & Dive Co-President Taylor Williams and Vice President Calvin Windle will serve as officers on the Mizzou Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for the 2024-25 season.
- Missouri volleyball defeated Omaha 3-0 on Sunday in its only exhibition game before the season begins on Friday against Drake.
Countdown to Missouri football’s season opener:
2 days
