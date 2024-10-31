Missouri Softball Crushes Central Methodist in Fall Scrimmage; The Buzz, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024
In their final softball game of the fall, the Missouri Tigers bats came out loud. Missouri outscored Central Methodist 17-1 in the Oct. 30 scrimmage.
Catcher Julia Crenshaw got things going with a solo home run to dead center in the bottom of the first. Freshman third baseman Saniya Hill ripped a two-run triple and shortly after sophomore first baseman Abby Hay hit a two-run homer.
Things kept rolling with another solo-homer from Madison Walker, which was followed by another triple, this time from freshman infielder Kadence Shepherd. Shepherd lated added on with an inside-the-park home run to make it 14-0.
It wasn't until the top of the ninth that Central Methodist earned a run of their own. It came in the form of a solo home run.
The Tigers are done until their season officially starts on Feb. 7, 2025.
Today's Schedule
- Tennis at TCU Jae Foundation Fall Open, Fort Worth, Texas
Did You Notice?
- The Missouri Tigers softball are 100 days away from their first game of the 2025 season.
- QB Brady Cook is expected to return this season according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz. He did not specify the extent of Cook's injuries or how long he would be out. Read more here.
