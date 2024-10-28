Health will be Key in Mizzou Football Running the Table
Saturday's shutout loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide is a game the Missouri Tigers will want to forget.
On all fronts, Missouri was dominated by Alabama for all four quarters. The offense was stagnant and turnover-heavy, while a strong start from the defense rapidly decreased as the day went on. At no point did Missouri looked prepared for its most important matchup of the season, culminating in a final score of 34-0.
Before the game even started, however, the Tigers were put in a difficult position. Several of its key players were dealing with injuries before the game, and although many suited up, some were clearly missed.
Two of Missouri's top offensive weapons — running back Nate Noel and wide receiver Mookie Cooper — were both ruled out of the game. It was the expectation, but regardless, their absences left a lot to be desired in the offense.
Marcus Carroll has helped steer the ship of the run game since Noel's injury troubles began before Week 7's matchup against UMass, but the production in the backfield has noticeably dropped off. The senior was towards the top of the SEC in rushing yards before he went down, giving the Tigers lightning-quick speed in the run game.
Cooper has played behind Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr. in the receiver room, but has still been an effective option that adds another dynamic to Missouri's offense. Though, he wouldn't have had much playmaking opportunity.
Ultimately, the injuries plaguing quarterback Brady Cook have been the biggest issue.
After his superhero-like peformance against Auburn on Homecoming, Cook took the week to rest and prepare to suit back up to take on the Crimson Tide. That he did, but it didn't take long for him to be ruled out for the rest of the game after suffering an upper body injury.
That left Drew Pyne with the keys to the offense again, which he took by throwing three interceptions. Without Cook, the Tigers cannot get results on offense. Once Pyne was forced to take over, it was clear they weren't leaving Tuscaloosa with a win.
It's unclear as of now how long this will keep Cook out for, but combined with the ankle injury that's still lingering, being at 100% anytime soon seems unlikely. Missouri will get a bye this week, but from then on, it's four straight SEC matchups to close out the year — Oklahoma, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Arkansas.
Even if Missouri's playoff chances are pretty grim, a 10-win season would be nothing to snuff at for the program.
A lot of factors in to how Missouri will finish off its 2024 campaign, but health will be at the top. It needs Cook as the quarterback to have any chance at a four-win streak, and the rest of its roster has to recover to be at full-strength.
Luckily, the second bye week comes at a perfect time for the Tigers to accomplish that. With the extent of banged up players, a short break from play is probably in their best interest.
