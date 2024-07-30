Missouri Swim and Dive Alumni Mikel Schreuders Competes in the Olympics Today: The Buzz, July 30, 2024
Missouri Tiger swimming and diving alumni Mikel Schreuders is set to compete today at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Schreuders will compete in the 100-meter freestyle preliminaries for Aruba, which begin at 4:15 AM CDT. It is his third time participating in the Olympics,. He holds the records for Aruba in the 50-meter, 100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter freestyle events. He is the only Olympic swimmer representing Aruba this year.
During his career at Missouri from 2016 to 2019, Schreuders was an All-American honoree thirteen times. He placed first in the 200-meter freestyle at the 2019 Southeastern Conference Championship with a time of 1:31:27, making him Missouri's first ever men's individual swimming and diving title at the SEC Championships.
Did You Notice?
- The Missouri Baseball Hall of Fame mourns the loss of its head coach, Gene McArtor, who passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at the age of 83. McArtor, the winningest head baseball coach in the school's history, leaves behind a legacy of 733 career wins from 1973-1994.
- Missouri football's Brady Cook, quarterback, and Luther Burden III, wide receiver, have both been named to the Maxwell Football Award Watch List, recognizing their potential as the best all-around players in college football in the United States. The semifinalists will be announced on November 12, 2024, the three-finalists on November 26, 2024, and the winners will be announced at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12, 2024.
Countdown to Missouri football’s season opener:
30 days
