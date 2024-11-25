Missouri Volleyball Aims to Regain Momentum After Loss to Mississippi State: The Buzz, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024
No. 25 Missouri volleyball fell to Mississippi State 1-3 after defeating Ole Miss 3-2 on Friday, Nov. 22. Missouri is now fourth in the SEC behind Florida, Texas and Kentucky.
During the defeat, graduate middle blocker Colleen Finney was one kill short of matching her career high with 12 kills on Sunday.
Junior libero Maya Sands surpassed 1,000 digs at Missouri with 21 digs during the matches against Mississippi St. She has 1,421 in her career overall. Other Tigers with career stats were libero Maya Sands, libero senior Kiaraliz Perez Catala and freshman Claire Morrissey.
Sands has surpassed 1,000 digs at Mizzou, with 1,421 in her career. Perez Catala had a season-best of 19 digs and has six double-digit matches this year. Morrissey had a career-best six kills with a .667 hitting percentage.
Missouri vs. Mississippi State Sets:
- Set 1: Missouri 25, Mississippi St. 19
- Set 2: Mississippi St. 25, Missouri 20
- Set 3: Mississippi St. 25, Missouri 22
- Set 4: Mississippi St. 26, Missouri 24
Next, the Tigers will host No. 12 Kentucky on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. CST. The match will be available on SEC Network+ on ESPN. Then, on Nov. 30, the Tigers will host Auburn at 7:30 p.m. CST to close out their regular season. The match will air on SEC Network+ on ESPN.
Today's Schedule
- Women's Basketball: Missouri at Syracuse, 5 p.m. CST, Watch, Live Stats
Mizzou Results
- Volleyball: Mississippi State (11-13, 5-10 SEC) 3, Missouri (19-7, 10-4 SEC) 1
- Men's Basketball: Missouri 112, Arkansas - Pine Bluff - 63
