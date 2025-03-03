Missouri Women's Basketball Falls to Vanderbilt: The Buzz, March 3, 2025.
The Missouri women's basketball team dropped its last game of the regular season to Vanderbilt 100-59. Despite the loss, the Tigers honored four seniors and celebrated the legacy of head coach Robin Pingeton.
On February 26, 2025, Pingeton announced that she would be stepping down from coaching after the end of the season. She was with Missouri for 15 years and was second all-time in program history in victories and winning percentage.
Vanderbilt started the game with a strong 23-8 run, but the Tigers responded by 13 unanswered points in the second quarter. The Tigers also had the advantage on the boards, outrebounding the Commodores 37-31. However, Vanderbilt capitalized on Missouri's 24 turnovers, scoring 33 points off those mistakes. Despite the loss, senior De'Myla Brown led the Tigers with 16 points in her final game. Brown also recorded three rebounds and three assists, finishing strong in the fourth quarter with seven points.
The Tigers are set to compete in the 2025 SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina. The tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 5, at 5 p.m. CST, and will be held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena from March 5 to March 9.
Missouri (14-17, 2-13 SEC) is currently ranked No. 15. In the first round, they will face No. 10 Mississippi State (20-10, 7-9 SEC) in the first round.
Today's Schedule
- Men's Golf: No. 107 Missouri at the Colleton River Collegiate Tournament - Bluffton, South Carolina, 6:45 a.m. CST
- Women's Golf: No. 67 Missouri hosts the MountainView Collegiate Tournament -Tucson, Arizona, 9 a.m-11:20 a.m. CST
Mizzou Results
- Women's Tennis: Missouri (10-3) 4, No. 55 Mississippi State (9-3) Missouri (9-3) 3
- Softball: No. 16/18 Nebraska (15-6) 10, Missouri (11-10) 9
- Baseball: Evansville (3-8) 9, Missouri (6-6) 5
- Women's Basketball: Vanderbilt (21-9) 100, Missouri (14-17) 59
Did you notice?
Mason Alexander, a freshman cornerback at the University of Pittsburgh, passed away yesterday in a car accident. Before committing to Pittsburgh, Missouri football was involved in his recruitment, and he graduated early in December. Alexander was set to begin practicing with the team this spring.
His friend, Missouri safety Daylan Carnell, posted a tribute for Alexander on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, "RIP Mason Alexander. Love you lil bro. A great kid gone way too soon. Gone miss you baby boy." Both players are from the Indianapolis area.
Countdown to Missouri's 2025 Football Season Opener:
179 days.
