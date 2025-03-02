Dennis Gates Examines Where the SEC Stands Ahead of Postseason
March has officially arrived, which means the NCAA Tournament is right around the corner. The madness is already underway in Music City, where Vanderbilt staged a late comeback to force an overtime period against No. 14 Missouri on Saturday night.
Ultimately, the Commodores defended their home court, emerging victorious with a 97-93 win.
Missouri (21-8, 10-6), despite the loss remains in fifth place in the Southeastern Conference standings. On the other hand, Vanderbilt (20-9, 8-8) has all but secured its place in the NCAA tournament.
After Saturday’s contest, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates emphasized the depth of the SEC, pointing to its coaching talent and the strength of its teams regardless their conference records.
"When you look at the depth of our conference, you look at the coaches, the coaching styles, you look at our non-conference record, I just hope we get 14 teams into the NCAAs, because their conference record is not indicitive of who they are as a team," Gates said.
If 14 SEC teams make the NCAA Tournament, it would set a new record for the most bids from a single conference. The current mark belongs to the 2011 Big East, which sent 11 teams, including the eventual national champion.
Gates called the current SEC "the best conference ever assembled," later adding that this season will be remembered by SEC coaches for years to come, setting a new benchmark for the level of play in future seasons.
"There is nothing this competitive out there," Gates said. "In my eyes, there are 16 teams [in the SEC], every game is a Sweet 16 type of game."
Missouri and Vanderbilt have each played a role in elevating the SEC after finishing at the bottom of the conference standings last season. Both teams have made remarkable turnarounds in a short time, helping raise the league’s overall level of competition. The Tigers' and Commodores' efforts will likely be rewarded with postseason bids, and one thing is certain—they’ll be battle-tested come tournament time.
Next, Missouri will face its final regular-season road test when the Tigers match up with the Oklahoma Sooners who are currently on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament, fighting for an at-large bid. This will be Missouri’s first trip to Norman in over a decade, as the two former Big 8 rivals clash in a game with massive postseason implications.
Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5, at Lloyd Noble Center.