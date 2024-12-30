Mizzou Central

Missouri Women's Ends 2024 with a Roar: The Buzz, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Izabelle Cool

Oct 16, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Grace Slaughter talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Grace Slaughter talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Tigers closed out their 2024 non-conference play with a win over the Jackson State Tigers 90-51 after a 10 day break during the holiday season. Sophomore Grace Slaughter led Missouri in the first half with 17 points and ended the game with 22 points, tying her current career high points.

Missouri capitalized on Jackson State's 17 turnovers, creating 26 points out of their total of 90. Senior Laniah Randle reached her 1,000 career points milestone with 11 points in Sunday's game.

Missouri will prepare for SEC play and host No. 2 South Carolina (12-1) at 6 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2025, on the SEC Network.

Today's Schedule

  • Football: Missouri vs. Iowa at the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, 1:30 p.m., Watch, Stats

Mizzou Results

  • Women's basketball: Missouri (11-4) 90, Jackson State (2-9) 51

Did you notice?

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

2025 Missouri Tigers Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going
Missouri Lands West Virginia Offensive Tackle from Transfer Portal
Two Tigers Picked in First Round of NFL Mock Draft; The Buzz, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024
Top Matchups in Music Bowl Matchup Between Mizzou, Iowa
How Iowa's Offense Matches up With Mizzou's Defense

Check out our social media:

Published
Izabelle Cool
IZABELLE COOL

Izabelle is a senior at the University of Missouri studying Sports Broadcast Journalism and Sociology. She's from Kansas City, Mo., and has covered wrestling for MizzouCentral since 2023. Previously, she covered wrestling, soccer, and tennis for the student newspaper The Maneater.

Home/All Things Mizzou