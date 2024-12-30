Missouri Women's Ends 2024 with a Roar: The Buzz, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024
The Tigers closed out their 2024 non-conference play with a win over the Jackson State Tigers 90-51 after a 10 day break during the holiday season. Sophomore Grace Slaughter led Missouri in the first half with 17 points and ended the game with 22 points, tying her current career high points.
Missouri capitalized on Jackson State's 17 turnovers, creating 26 points out of their total of 90. Senior Laniah Randle reached her 1,000 career points milestone with 11 points in Sunday's game.
Missouri will prepare for SEC play and host No. 2 South Carolina (12-1) at 6 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2025, on the SEC Network.
- Women's basketball: Missouri (11-4) 90, Jackson State (2-9) 51
