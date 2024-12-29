Top Matchups in Music Bowl Matchup Between Mizzou, Iowa
The No.19-ranked Missouri Tigers will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes Monday in the Music City Bowl, a matchup headlined by two strong defenses.
Some of the most intriguing matchups in the game involve players from both sides who will be missing from the game, either due to opting out or injuries.
Here are the three matchups that could decide the game.
Missouri's Defensive Tackles vs. Iowa's Center
The Iowa offensive line has been stout all season, but it could be without standout center Logan Jones. The three-year starter has been limited in practice in the week leading up to the game, wearing a cast to protect an injury on his right (snapping) hand. He returned to practice Friday with a cast on his right hand, snapping with his left hand.
If Jones is unable to go, it opens up the door for Tyler Elsbury to receive the sixth start of his career, and just second at center. His four others thus far have come at left guard.
Jones was a crucial part of the Iowa run game, which will also be without star running back Kaleb Johnson, who rushed for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns in the regular season.
If Missouri's defensive tackle group can take advantage of an injured Jones or Elsbury, the Tigers could wreck the game by stunting the wounded Iowa running back room and junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan, taking over for Cade McNamara, who has entered the transfer portal.
Missouri created a productive duo at defensive tackle this season, adding Florida transfer Chris McClellan's pass rushing ability with the stuffing power of Kristian Williams. But the Tigers used a rotation of six all season long, with Marquis Gracial, Sterling Webb, Sam Williams and Jalen Marshall all contributing.
Expect Missouri, as it has all season long, to look to create many different looks along the interior of the defensive line to overwhelm Iowa.
Sebastian Castro vs. Missouri's Slot Receivers and TIght Ends
Iowa cornerback Sebastian Castro has been one of the best slot defenders in college football over the past season. Missouri will be down star slot receiver Luther Burden III, who has declared for the NFL draft.
According to the team's depth chart, sophomore Joshua Manning will slide into that spot. Manning saw opportunities in the second half of the season in the slot after starter Mookie Cooper went down with a season-ending injury in Week 8.
But, Castro will be a test for the sophomore. It should be a physical matchup between the 5-foot-11, 205-pound defender and the 6-foot-2, 199-pound receiver.
Additionally, Missouri will be without starting tight end Brett Norfleet, an important receiving threat. Instead, it will be sophomore Jordon Harris getting the starting nod.
Castro is a physical force on the Iowa defense who could give these two young pass catchers trouble.
Jay Higgins vs. Brady Cook
Over the middle of the field, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook will have to stay on the lookout for All-American linebacker Jay Higgins, who led all Power Four linebackers with four interceptions in 2024. The 6-foot-2, 232-pound linebacker is quick in pass coverage, easily able to track defenders down.
Cook was protective of the ball this season, only throwing two interceptions. But, down Burden, Cooper and Norfleet, Cook will have to establish a connection with a different looking receiver group while looking to play a clean game.
In a game headlined by two strong defenses, turnovers could be the deciding factor and Higgins could be a frequent creator of such.
