Two Tigers Picked in First Round of NFL Mock Draft; The Buzz, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024
In a recent Pro Football Network NFL mock draft, two Missouri Tigers were mock-selected in the first round. Wide receiver In this scenario, wide receiver Luther Burden III was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the fifth overall pick and right tackle Armand Membou with the No. 32 pick by the Kansas City Chiefs.
For the last two seasons, Burden was the face of the Missouri offense. He totaled 2,263 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Tigers and for the majority of that time was viewed as a first-round draft prospect. In this case, Burden would join a struggling Cleveland squad that has Jerry Jeudy as its leading receiver, setting up Burden for a starting spot nicely.
Membou is a Lee Summit native, located just under 30 minutes from Kansas City. If the Chiefs were to take Membou in any fashion, he would practically be playing in his hometown. Membou was a two-year starter for the Tigers and started five games in his freshman season, most of which came at right tackle. He was a consistent anchor for the Tiger offensive line that saw his draft stock increase significantly during his junior season. Unlike Burden, it is not certain a first-round selection has his name on it. A good combine and potential appearance at the Senior Bowl or another scouting event could help solidify that.
Beyond those two, there aren't any other current Tigers with high odds of being selected in the first round. Receiver Theo Wease Jr. and defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. probably have the next best odds of being drafted period but the list of draftable talent in this class of Tigers dwindles after that.
Sunday’s Schedule
Women's basketball vs. Jackson State at Mizzou Arena at 2:00 p.m. CT, Watch, Listen, Stats
Countdown to the Music City Bowl, Mizzou vs. Iowa:
1 day.
Did you notice?
- Missouri football signed Johnny Williams IV in the trandsfer portal, a redshirt freshman offensive tackle who appeared in seven games for the Mountaineers this season.
- A few glimpes of the Tigers practicing two days out from its Music City Bowl matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
- Mizzou transfer receiver Kevin Coleman speaks on his decision to make the inner-SEC move from Mississippi State to his home state of Missouri:
