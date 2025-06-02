Mizzou Central

Missouri Wrestler Josh Edmond Crowned U23 National Champion: The Buzz, Monday, June 2, 2025

Izabelle Cool

Redshirt junior Josh Edmond stands with teammates and coaches after becoming a U23 National Champion at 70kg, on Sunday, June 1, 2-25.
Redshirt junior Josh Edmond stands with teammates and coaches after becoming a U23 National Champion at 70kg, on Sunday, June 1, 2-25. / Missouri Athletics/Mizzou Wrestling on X

Missouri wrestling redshirt junior Josh Edmond placed first at the U23 National Wrestling Championship Sunday. The championships were hosted in Geneva, Ohio, where Edmond wrestled with the Tiger Style Wrestling Club at 70kg.

The finals came down to a best-of-three between Edmond and Drew Roberts (Minnesota-RTC) on Sunday. Edmond took the first match with an 8-6 decision and only needed to win one more to claim the title. In their second and final match, Edmond was quick on his feet and secured the title with an 8-4 decision.

Dom [Bradley] told me to just have fun, get big, and just enjoy training instead of cutting weight. I agreed. I told him after the season I just wanted to compete. So that was the main thing just going into the tournament with the mindset of competing and getting better.

Josh Edmond-Interview with USA Wrestling

Edmond was joined by Jarrett Stoner, who placed 5th in the U23 division at 125kg. Stoner lost his match to Crew Howard (NGEW) in the semifinals by technical fall at 5:54.

Mack Mauger (57kg), Seth Mendoza (61kg), Danny Heiser (24kg) and Aeoden Sinclair (86kg) all competed in the U20 World Team Trials over the weekend. Among the four young wrestlers, Sinclair was the only one to place in his weight class, finishing in second place. If Sinclair had won at 86kg, he would have qualified to compete at the U20 World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, from August 18-24.

U20 Final Statistics:

  • 57kg| Mack Mauger: 2-2
  • 61kg| Seth Mendoza: 3-2
  • 74kg| Danny Heiser: 2-2

Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:

87 days.

Did you notice?

  • 4-star offensive tackle Evan Goodwin (2026) had his official visit with Missouri football this past weekend. Goodwin is from Bauxite, Arkansas, and he measures 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds. He has had official visits with Oklahoma State, Mississippi State and Notre Dame.
Two men stand together, holding a Missouri football jersey with the number 70 on it.
4-star Missouri football recruit Evan Goodwin stands in a photo with Missouri football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz on his official visit. / Evan Goodwin on X
  • Missouri also welcomed 4-star tight end Evan Jacobson (2026) this weekend. Jacobson hails from Waukee, Iowa, and stands 6-foot-7 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds. Last fall, Jacobson caught 20 passes for 198 yards and scored five touchdowns.
A football player in gold and black points at his glove with a tiger head on it.
4-star Missouri football recruit Evan Jacobson poses for his official visit with the Missouri football team. / Evan Jacobson on Instagram
  • Missouri men's basketball class of 2025 transfer athletes moved to Columbia, Mo., this past week. They will now begin practicing with the team in anticipation of the 2025-26 season.
  • Missouri women's basketball also welcomed its new transfers to Columbia, Mo., this weekend.
Four women stand in an apartment with their arms around each other, smiling for a photo.
Missouri women's basketball transfers settle into their new home in Columbia, Mo., before the season starts. / Mizzou Athletics

Mizzou Quote of the Day

Missouri is a great place, I love Missouri. I am a home-grown boy. I grew up in Kansas City. I love Columbia, I came to a lot of football games when I was younger. There has been a lot of great leadership put into our facilities now and some may not have acknowledged that before. When we start winning football games and winning the SEC Championship game, I do believe the enrollment will go up.

Drew Lock

