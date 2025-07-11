Mizzou Central

Mizzou Football Announces 2025 Fan Themes: The Buzz

Lilly Marshall

Sep 7, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz runs out with the team against the Buffalo Bulls prior to a game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Missouri football is set to play eight home games at Memorial Stadium for the first time in program history, and each game will have a theme. Those themes and colors were revealed for the 2025 season Thursday.

The season begins Aug. 28 with a home game against Central Arkansas. The first theme for that game is simply called Kickoff in CoMo, celebrating the start of the year. After that, the Tigers will remain at Faurot Field for the next five games.

Missouri's Week 2 matchup with rival Kansas will take on a theme that encourages fans to "Stripe Out" the stadium. When the Tigers play Louisiana, it will be Family Weekend.

Three more themes throughout September and October will involve fans being asked to wear specific colors, such as white when Missouri faces South Carolina. When the Tigers square off with Alabama, the theme will be Gold Rush. The contest with Massachusetts on Sep. 27 will also feature a theme of Gold Rush, but more notably, it will be Missouri's Homecoming.

The themes will wrap up in November with fans being called on to wear black when the Tigers meet up with Texas A&M on Nov. 8. Nov. 15's Mississippi State matchup will include military appreciation.

  • New Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula joined "Next Up with Adam Breneman" to discuss his future with the Tigers.
  • High school softball player Danni Lynn attended a camp with Missouri softball head coach Larissa Anderson. She and her team have had Missouri coaches watch them in the past.

Published
