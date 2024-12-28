Mizzou Football Holds Top Five Transfer Class; The Buzz, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024
According to On3, Missouri football holds a top-five transfer portal recruiting class this offseason. The Tigers rank fifth as of now, which is bound to change as others commit to other schools. Missouri continues to add impactful transfer portal players at positions of needs.
The headliners of the transfer class so far are Mississippi State Receiver Kevin Coleman Jr., UL Monroe running back Ahmad Hardy, Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula and West Virginia linebacker Josiah Trotter. Those are only four of the 12 transfer portal additions head coach Eli Drinkwitz added so far.
Drinkwitz clearly has gone for a production over potential mindset while targeting players in the portal. There isn't a single player Drinkwitz added so far that didn't start during the 2024 season, many of which have a nice stat line to go with it.
With many holes on both sides of the ball now filled, it's unclear where and if Drinkwitz will strike again in the portal. If he does, expect that player to be impactful and ready to produce right away.
Did you notice?
- Missouri senior wrestler Keegan O'Toole took home the wrestler of the week in the Big 12 conference this week.
- Mizzou gymnastics is under a week away from starting at the Black and Gold invite.
- The Missouri football team is in Nashville three days out of its Music City Bowl matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
