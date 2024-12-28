How the Mizzou Offense Stacks Up with the Iowa Defense
The Missouri Tigers will face off against one of the nation's toughest defenses Saturday in the Music City Bowl in the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Iowa was the sixth-highest graded defense by Pro Football Focus for the 2024 regular season, behind Ohio State (No. 1), Indiana and Oregon (tied at No. 6) in the Big 10. The 313.6 yards per game allowed by Iowa were the 14th-lowest in the nation.
"Very disciplined, very detailed on the defensive side of the ball," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of Iowa in a press conference on Dec. 18.
There's continuity for the Iowa defense, both with the personel and the coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker has been on the coaching staff since 1999, becoming the defensive coordinator in 2013. 10 of their most active defensive players from 2023 returned in 2024, including the previous year's leaders in tackles and interceptions.
"They don't mess up a lot there," Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. said of the Iowa defense. "There's a lot of experience. A lot of guys that's been in the system, know the system really well. It's just high effort, high-energy guys. So it'll be a good test for us."
Pass defense is the strongest part of the Iowa defense, with no quarterback throwing for more than 272 passing yards against the Hawkeyes. Out of Missouri's 2024 opponents, only Alabama averaged less passing yards allowed per game than Iowa's 196.1 mark.
Missouri, on the other hand, will be down three starting pass catchers. Star junior wide receiver Luther Burden III has declared for the NFL draft, opting out of the bowl game. Fellow receiver Mookie Cooper, a graduate student, suffered a injury in Week 8, which he underwent surgery for before Missouri's regular season finale. Finally, sophomore tight end Brett Norfleet underwent surgery shortly after Missouri's last game.
That trio was responsible for 1,146 of the Tigers' 2,639 receiving yards, and eight of the team's 12 receiving touchdowns in the regular season.
But, these absences do create more opportunities for Missouri to get a better look at some if its young talent at wide receiver. Specifically with sophomores Marquis Johnson, Joshua Manning and Daniel Blood.
"The younger guys they're stepping up," Wease said. "I got a lot of confidence in them and I know the coaches do too. "
The losses of Burden and Cooper leave Missouri most hurt at slot receiver, where Manning is expected to step in against Iowa, according to the depth chart released before the game.
Manning caught 13 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown in 2024, including a 63-yard touchdown against UMass.
The 6-2, 199-pound receiver could see a tough matchup in the slot in defensive back Sebastian Castro. The reigning second-team All-Big 10 defender took 94% of his defensive snaps in 2024 at slot corner.
On the year, Castro allowed 58 receptions for 297 yards on 41 receptions. He can line up all over the defense for Iowa, however, lining up in the box on 142 snaps.
Depending on the health of Missouri starting quarterback Brady Cook, Castro could especially wreak havoc closer to the line of scrimmage. With Cook dealing with both an ankle and wrist injury in the second half of the regular season, the Tigers have favored the short passing game.
After Cook missed 1.5 games due to injury, 63% of his pass attempts were within nine yards, or behind, the line of scrimmage. In the first four conference games, only 45% of Cook's pass attempts were within the same distance.
When looking for those shorter throws, Cook will have to be aware of the location of All-American linebacker Jay Higgins. That isn't an easy task to do though, as Higgins impacts the game in many different ways for Iowa.
He led all of college football with 171 total tackles in 2023. His 118 were the 12th-most in 2024. His four interceptions in 2024 were the most amongst all Power Four linebackers. He also forced two fumbles on the year.
Higgins is one of the most important members of an Iowa rush defense unit that's average of 117.5 yards allowed per game was the 26th-best in college football this season.
Missouri, however, has handled three statistically better run defenses this season with relative ease. Against Oklahoma (ranked No. 12 in rush yards per game), Missouri rushed for 135 yards on 46 attempts, nearly 30 yards greater than Oklahoma's 105.8 average.
Against South Carolina (ranked No. 13 with an average of 106.3), Missouri rushed for 144 yards on 37 attempts.
Finally, against Boston College (ranked No. 21 with an average of 113.6 average), Missouri rushed for 176 yards on 43 carries.
The Missouri running back room is a three-headed monster, spearheaded by a shifty Nate Noel, who is complimented by a powerful Marcus Carroll and a agile Jamal Roberts.
In front of the trio will be an offensive line without two starters. Drake Heismeyer will be filling in at center Connor Tollison, who suffered a season-ending leg injury against Oklahoma in Week 11. Mitchell Walters will take over at right tackle for Armand Membou, who declared for the NFL draft.
On the other end, Iowa's defensive line has been struggling to replace its former anchors in edge rushers Logan Lee and Joe Evans, who combined for 101 tackles in their final years of play in 2023.
Missouri will look to move this defensive line horizontally with Drinkwitz's wide-zone run scheme that Noel has been a great fit for.
When it comes to rushing the passer off the edge, the Hawkeyes have generated pressure, averaging 11.5 per game, but have struggled to get home as consistently as they'd probably like, averaging 2.3 sacks.
The Hawkeyes best edge rushers have been Ethan Hurkett and Max Llwellyn, who tallied 30 and 31 pressures on the year respectively.
The Iowa defense has playmakers at all three levels that could have a massive impact on this Music City Bowl matchup. Missouri is just three-point favorites, and especially without Burden and Membou, will have to put together a solid offensive showing to win a bowl game for the second-straight year.
