Mizzou Guard to Participate in Three-Point Contest; The Buzz, Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Missouri Tigers guard Caleb Grill isn't quite done with his final season as a Tiger yet. Grill was invited to participate in the E*TRADE Men's 3-Point Championship. This will occur on Thursday, April 3 in San Antonio at 6 p.m. CT.
Grill was one of the nation's best sharpshooters this season, averaging 13.7 points per game and shooting 39.6% from the three. That was his career-high average, being a career 35.2% perimeter shooter.
This included multiple good performances this season, including 20 points and six made threes against Mississippi State and 33 points and eight made threes against Eastern Washington early in the year. He finished the season with eight games of 20 points or more.
Despite his late-season inconsistencies, Grill was still an integral part of this year's Missouri team. He was a solid defender and found ways to score even when his triples weren't hitting and it was even more exciting to watch when they were going in.
The full list of participants has yet to be released and will be released in the days leading up to the event.
Today's Schedule
- Baseball vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7 p.m. CT in Columbia, Mo., Watch, Listen, Stats
- Softball vs. Southeast Missouri State at 5 p.m. CT in Columbia, Mo., Stats
Yesterday's Results
- Basebal defeats Arkansas Pine-Bluff, 25-10 — Box score
Did you notice?
- Jackson Lovich helped the Tigers do a massive 15-run win with a grand slam of his own against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
- Division II wide receiver transfer Cameron Abshire picked up an offer from Missouri and will be on campus soon for a visit.
- Kellie Harper added another coach to her core of assistants in Todd Schaefer from Arkansas.
