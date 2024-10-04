Mizzou in the NFL; How to Watch Former Tigers in Week 5 of the NFL
Former Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans is headed to London with the Minnesota Vikings to face the New York Jets.
In his third year with the Vikings, Evans is a staple of Minnesota's kick and punt units. He's played 48 snaps on special teams for the year and three on defense. He's recorded two tackles on the season.
Evans played one season with Missouri in 2021 after four seasons at Tulsa. In his one season with the Tigers, he started in eight games, recording 30 total tackles, six pass deflections and one interception.
Here's when and where to watch Evans and every other former Missouri player on an NFL team in Week 5 of the regular season.
Kickoff Times, Streaming Info for Mizzou Players in the NFL
All times CT
Sunday, Oct. 6
New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings | Vikings: CB Akayleb Evans | 8:30 a.m. | FOX
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders | Browns: DE Isiah McGuire | 12 p.m. | FOX
Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bulls | Cardinals: C Trystan Colon | 12 p.m. | CBS*
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars | Colts: LB J.C. Carlies Jaguars: OL Javon Foster | 12 p.m. | CBS*
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins | Jaguars: OL Javon Foster, C Mitch Morse | 12 p.m. | CBS*
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos | Broncos: CB Kris Abrams-Draine | 3:05 p.m. | FOX*
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers | 49ers: DL Jordan Elliot, Cardinals: OL Trystan Colon | 3:05 p.m. | FOX
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers |Rams: RB Cody Schrader, Packers: LB Ty'Ron Hopper | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks| Giants: QB Drew Lock | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Monday, Oct. 7
New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs | Chiefs: LB Nick Bolton | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN, ABC
* denotes games only shown in select regions.
On Injured Reserve:
TE, Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen) - Philadelphia Eagles.
DE, Darius Robinson (calf) - Arizona Cardinals
OL, Larry Borom (ankle) - Chicago Bears
On Practice Squad:
OL, Marcellus Johnson - Minnesota Vikings
On bye week:
CB, Ennis Rakestraw - Detroit Lions
Read more Mizzou in the NFL news:
Mizzou in the NFL: Darius Robinson's Pro Debut Further Delayed
Mizzou in the NFL: How are Rookie Tigers Performing Early On?
Exclusive: Ty'Ron Hopper on How Missouri Prepared Him for NFL Adjustment